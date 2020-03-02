The following Walker County candidates qualified by Monday afternoon to run for the Nov. 3 general elections. All are running as Republicans. Qualifying continues through noon Friday, March 6. Check the Walker County Messenger website for updates through the week and for a wrap-up in the March 11, 2020, edition.
web only
Walker County candidates qualify to run for local offices
Recommended for you
Latest e-Edition
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Officials: Driver killed after hitting tractor trailer truck head on
- Report: Man attempted to cash false $3,800 check at bank
- Dalton police looking for runaway juvenile thought to be in Gordon County
- Hit-and-run incident involving Polk County officials to be presented to grand jury's March term
- Report: Rome woman charged with aggravated assault after shooting person with a shotgun
- Two men arrested on child molestation and obscene internet contact charges
- Gordon EMA: Northeast corner of county could see snow accumulation Friday night, Saturday morning
- Rome celebrates life of longtime fire fighter, scout leader and humanitarian, Danny Lee
- Murder charges against Cedartown man heading to trial next week
- New apartments in East Rome to be named Hudson Villas