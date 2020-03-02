The following Walker County candidates qualified by Monday afternoon to run for the Nov. 3 general elections. All are running as Republicans. Qualifying continues through noon Friday, March 6. Check the Walker County Messenger website for updates through the week and for a wrap-up in the March 11, 2020, edition.

Carter Brown, incumbent for clerk of court
Steve Wilson, incumbent for sheriff
Alan Painter for Walker County Board of Commissioners District 4
Mark Askew Walker County Board of Commissioners District 2.
 
 
 

Tags

Recommended for you