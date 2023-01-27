Each month, Walker County presents some statistics at a Board of Commissioners meeting to give residents an idea of some of what’s going on behind the scenes.
Since a year just ended, the statistics for the Jan. 12 board meeting include information for the entire 12 months of 2022.
The animal shelter tends to be something people are highly concerned about. In 2022, according the Walker County government, the shelter took in 1,138 dogs and 452 cats. Of the dogs, 191 were adopted, 720 transferred to rescues, 249 returned to owners and 35 euthanized. Of the cats, 150 were adopted, 245 sent to rescues, 17 returned to owners and 27 euthanized.
The Walker County Public Works Department picked up 74,000 pounds of roadside trash in 2022.
In 2022, the Walker County Fire Department fielded 6,148 calls for service, an average of nearly 17 a day. Fire fighters installed 190 smoke detectors throughout the year.
The Walker County Public Works Department filled 3,124 potholes making it easier for Walker County Transit to make its 27,869 trips.
Finally, keeping in touch with residents comes in many forms. The county added 2,722 new Facebook followers who got to see the government’s 342 posts in 2022. The county newsletter added 345 new subscribers and its website received a whopping 504,354 views for an average of 1,381 a day.