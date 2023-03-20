Feb. 25 was a great day for Deputy (in the arms of Walker County Animal Control Manager Bailey Clements), who found his forever home at a softball tournament in Rossville; also at the event was Walker County District 1 Commissioner Robert Blakemore and his wife Courtney, and Animal Services Director Jeff Mitchell with Max, who is still looking for a home.
Walker County Animal Control Officer Tyler Bishop held on to Max the dog as a child visited with him at an adoption event at a Rossville softball tournament on Feb. 25.
When Jeff Mitchell became Animal Services director in Walker County, one of his goals was to engage with the community more, conduct adoption events and get more animals into homes.
True to his word, on Feb. 25 Mitchell and his team gathered a few dogs and set up at a softball tournament in Rossville.
One of the dogs, Deputy, was adopted at the event. Mitchell, Animal Control Manager Bailey Clements and Animal Control Officer Tyler Bishop handed out resources for spay and neuter services and vouchers for free microchips for their dogs and cats.
“Overall it was a great event,” says Mitchell. “The weather was wet so we only had three dogs with us so we could keep them under the tent. Animal Control officers were present to discuss animal welfare concerns with the public.”
Mitchell says, “It was a great community engagement event and gave us important feedback from the community as to what kinds of programs are wanted and needed for Walker County.”
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.