Animal Services at adoption event in Rossville

When Jeff Mitchell became Animal Services director in Walker County, one of his goals was to engage with the community more, conduct adoption events and get more animals into homes.

True to his word, on Feb. 25 Mitchell and his team gathered a few dogs and set up at a softball tournament in Rossville.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

