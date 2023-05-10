The park will focus on how Walker County’s African Americans have united with the many cultures of Walker County and the USA to develop a positive and welcoming Northwest Georgia Appalachian community.
The park will be a place to hold small gatherings, eat one’s lunch and discover some events of the past 165 years of Walker County’s history in tranquility. And a place to attract tourists.
Artist's drawing
Approximately two years ago, the Walker County African American Historical and Alumni Association Inc. (WCAAHAA) entered into partnership with the city of LaFayette to develop an African American multicultural memorial park.
Due to the beautiful presentation of the Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park and multiple excellent Civil War/War Between The States interpretative signs, statues, parks and mural in Walker County, some placed in the 21st century, this will be a multicultural park focusing on the 160 years of Walker County’s history and heritage beyond 1865 and beyond the antebellum era.
Walker County has accomplished and advanced so much in the past 165 years and those years need to receive recognition and presentation. We are proud of Walker County and its citizens’ accomplishments. This park will focus on how Walker County’s African Americans have united with the many cultures of Walker County and the USA to develop a positive and welcoming Northwest Georgia Appalachian community.
This park will focus on how, in peace and war times, the citizens of Walker County join together to make a better Walker County and place to live. Also, this park will be a place of peace, love, reconciliation and enjoyment for every citizen of Walker County and their guests. It will be a place to hold small gatherings, eat one’s lunch and discover some events of the past 165 years of Walker County’s history in tranquility. And a place to attract tourists.
Much work and many meetings have been completed to develop this vision. Everyone is invited to honor, memorialize or recognize their loved ones, veterans, churches, civic organizations, businesses, etc. If you wish to participate in this vision, honor or memorialize a loved one, church or just have a place where your civic organization or business will be highlighted for many, many years, please reach out before June 30, 2023, or as soon as possible: call 706-670-1165; email wcaahaa@yahoo.com, go online to www.walkercountyafricanamerican.com, or write WCAAHAA, PO Box 963, Chickamauga, GA 30707. At this time, the flag pole and all the benches have been sold. Remaining for purchase are many bricks, several black granite 12x12 pavers, panel pictures, two tables and one light pole. Your participation will be greatly appreciated.
Article submitted by Beverly Foster, president of Walker County African American Historical and Alumni Association Inc. (WCAAHAA), a 501c3 corporation.