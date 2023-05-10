Walker County African American Memorial Park

Approximately two years ago, the Walker County African American Historical and Alumni Association Inc. (WCAAHAA) entered into partnership with the city of LaFayette to develop an African American multicultural memorial park.

Due to the beautiful presentation of the Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park and multiple excellent Civil War/War Between The States interpretative signs, statues, parks and mural in Walker County, some placed in the 21st century, this will be a multicultural park focusing on the 160 years of Walker County’s history and heritage beyond 1865 and beyond the antebellum era.

Article submitted by Beverly Foster, president of Walker County African American Historical and Alumni Association Inc. (WCAAHAA), a 501c3 corporation.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In