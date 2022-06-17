Every ten years, in addition to compiling a state-required “Comprehensive Plan,” Walker County reviews and adjusts its “Service Delivery Strategy,” says Public Relations Director Joe Legge.
Among the services the county offers is the county shelter, which deals with abandoned and surrendered animals, and county animal control, which deals with aggressive and dangerous animals, cruelty and neglect cases and related issues. The two are currently separate departments.
County commissioners recently asked chairman of the board Shannon Whitfield to develop a plan for merging the two animal services.
Whitfield presented a plan that involves changing the official name of the two departments to “Animal Services” and hiring an additional four people, including a director, an animal control manager, an additional animal control officer and an additional kennel tech (level III).
The plan also includes a detailed budget that compares current costs and projected costs. The current combined budgets of the two departments for budget year 2022 is $640,580. The projected budget under the new plan would run $912,132.
Extra salaries and benefits account for most of the additional cost. Other jumps in costs include an extra $5,000 (from $15,000 to $20,000) for spay and neuter, an extra $1,000 ($4,000/$5,000) for bottled gas, an extra $4,000 ($10,000/$14,000) for vehicle gasoline, and an extra $700 for uniforms and badges ($1,300/$2,000).
The county will also be reviewing its agreements with its cities, which have their own animal control services but can contract with the county to help. The City of LaFayette currently contracts with the county to be able to place animals in the shelter.
While the Board of Commissioners has not yet voted on the merger plan, the county is advertising for an “Animal Services Director.” Interested individuals can find more information on the county’s website under “Job Openings” or go directly to the listing at https://walkercountyga.gov/jobs/animal-services-director.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.