Walker Coroner Billy Sims

Walker County Coroner Billy Sims says that of the 200 cases he's dealt with so far this year, 122 have been drug overdoses and 85% of those have been fentanyl. 

 Walker County Government

The Walker County Board of Commissioners meeting on Oct. 13 was unusually brief -- around 30 minutes.

The first item on the agenda was an update on the county employees’ 401(a) plans -- a retirement investment plan similar to a 401(k) and offered through the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG). The ACCG had notified the county that investment opportunities for employees’ 401(a) plans had been expanded.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

