The Walker County Board of Commissioners meeting on Oct. 13 was unusually brief -- around 30 minutes.
The first item on the agenda was an update on the county employees’ 401(a) plans -- a retirement investment plan similar to a 401(k) and offered through the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG). The ACCG had notified the county that investment opportunities for employees’ 401(a) plans had been expanded.
Commissioner Mark Askew asked if someone from ACCG ever came to the county to talk with employees. Chairman Shannon Whitfield said someone came monthly to answer questions and meet with new employees.
Whitfield shared some statistics from the month of September. He said the county Animal Shelter took in 104 dogs and 16 cats. He said 29 of the dogs had been reunited with their owners.
Whitfield also shared that the fire department received 445 calls in September and installed 15 smoke alarms in homes. He reminded people that anyone can call the fire department to have smoke alarms installed free of cost.
Other statistics Whitfield shared included: 80 overnight stays at Mountain Cove Farms, 50 new followers on the county’s Facebook page and 15 new subscribers to the county’s e-newsletter.
Codes and Planning director David Brown shared information about refunds the county received related to insurance premiums. He said the money amounted to just over $113,000 and was spent on safety supplies for various departments within the county government.
Commissioner Robert Blakemore asked Brown about a mold and mildew issue in one courtroom that was suspected of making some employees sick. Askew joined the discussion and asked Brown to find someone qualified to test for the mold and/or mildew.
Finally, county Coroner Billy Sims spoke, urging parents to be extremely cautious about their children’s Halloween candy this year. Do not, he said, allow children to touch any opened packages. He said fentanyl is being made to look like candy, including M&Ms and Skittles,
Sims said he's had 200 coroner cases this year thus far and 122 of them have been overdoses. Of the overdoses, he said 85% have been fentanyl-related.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.