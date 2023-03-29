At one time, it was mostly birds and bugs, and people who climbed tall trees and mountains, who got to look down upon the earth. Then came hot air balloons and hang gliders, airplanes and helicopters. Then rockets and satellites.
Now average people can stay right in their back yards and send up little personal aircraft with cameras -– drones –- and they can see planet earth and themselves on it from above.
While lots of people have fun with drones, the small unmanned aircraft are becoming an increasingly common tool for government.
Walker and Catoosa counties both now possess drones. Walker County purchased a drone at the end of September 2022, and Catoosa County purchased one n March. In each case, the drone was purchased as equipment for the public relations/information departments of the counties, though they can be applied to any department.
Walker County’s drone, says the county’s public relations director Joe Legge, is a DJI Mavic 3 with replacement propellers, extra batteries and a charging hub. The cost was $2,587.68.
Catoosa County’s public information officer, John Pless, says Catoosa’s drone is a Mavic 3 Classic and cost $1,514.66.
Licensing laws for drone operators differ based on the size and purpose of the drone. Government use of drones requires specific Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) training, registration and licensing.
“In order to fly your drone under the FAA's Small UAS (unmanned air system) Rule (Part 107),” says the FAA’s website, “you must obtain a Remote Pilot Certificate from the FAA. This certificate demonstrates that you understand the regulations, operating requirements, and procedures for safely flying drones.”
Legge says he has already finished his training and passed the requisite testing. “So far,” he says, “I’m the only one in Walker County government who is licensed to operate the drone.”
Pless says he has started taking the required FAA courses online.
Annual “continuing education” is required to maintain a drone license.
Legge says he foresees the Walker County drone as being especially useful in cases of disasters, for economic development purposes and for improvement projects. He’s already used it to photograph segments of Chattanooga Creek to help determine who might be eligible for grant funding to repair failing septic systems.
“It would have been very useful when we had the rock slide on Nickajack Road,” Legge says. “Or when we had the Coats building fire. Everything we can know in advance of emergency personnel going into a dangerous situation helps.”
Pless says he foresees getting some great photographs and video footage of Catoosa County that will help draw business to the area.
The Walker and Catoosa drones can fly as high as 400 feet. To get an idea of how things look from 400 feet down to 50 feet, visit bit.ly/42Nwl1H.
Some local residents have expressed concern about the government misusing drones to surveil citizens. Neither Legge nor Pless see that happening in Walker or Catoosa counties. There are many places drones may not fly, including over certain public lands like state and federal parks, over certain public events, and near prisons, airports and other high-security places.
The debate about using drones for surveillance is going strong. Some people believe government agencies should be required to get warrants to use drones to gather information about private citizens. A long discussion about the issue can be found on the Brookings Institution website: http://bit.ly/40sJ5sY