Drone image of Chattanooga Creek in Walker County

At one time, it was mostly birds and bugs, and people who climbed tall trees and mountains, who got to look down upon the earth. Then came hot air balloons and hang gliders, airplanes and helicopters. Then rockets and satellites.

Now average people can stay right in their back yards and send up little personal aircraft with cameras -– drones –- and they can see planet earth and themselves on it from above.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In