The Walker County Board of Commissioners agreed on Jan. 12 to work with the Georgia Mountains Regional Commission and NV5 Geospatial on a digital orthoimagery project.

The Walker County Board of Commissioners voted at its Jan. 12 meeting to join 12 other counties in a contract through the Georgia Mountains Regional Commission with a company called NV5 Geospatial to have the county aerially surveyed and the photography enhanced by digital orthoimagery.

Digital orthoimagery is a method by which images can be corrected by digital technology so distortions caused by the angle of cameras and by the relief of terrain can be corrected.

