The Walker County Board of Commissioners voted at its Jan. 12 meeting to join 12 other counties in a contract through the Georgia Mountains Regional Commission with a company called NV5 Geospatial to have the county aerially surveyed and the photography enhanced by digital orthoimagery.
Digital orthoimagery is a method by which images can be corrected by digital technology so distortions caused by the angle of cameras and by the relief of terrain can be corrected.
For instance, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, an aerial photograph of a pipeline might show it to look crooked when in fact it’s straight. Digital orthoimagery can detect and correct the distortion.
Why the need for such imagery? Chairman of the Board of Commissioners, Shannon Whitfield, said at the meeting that the imagery can be used by county departments like planning and zoning, the board of assessors, E-911, emergency management and in cases of disasters like tornados. He said it can also be useful for FEMA should it need to assess disaster funds.
Whitfield said current aerial imagery of the county is about eight years old.
Walker County is not a member of Georgia Mountains Regional Commission (GMRC), said Whitfield, but rather a member of Northwest Georgia Regional Commission.
Regional commissions are nonprofits that provide a variety of assistance to their government members in the areas of economic development, GIS, human resources, planning, revolving loan fund administration and workforce development (GMRC).
The 12 member counties of GMRC are Banks, Dawson, Franklin, Habersham, Hall, Hart, Lumpkin, Rabun, Stephens, Towns, Union and White
Because GMRC was planning the project and because Walker County was within the flight paths the project was covering and, finally, because including an extra county would bring down the cost for all participants, GMRC invited Walker County to participate.
The cost for the digital orthoimagery is $68 per square mile. Walker County is 467 square miles. The total cost will be $31,756 plus a $2,000 administrative fee, for a grand total of $33,756. The project is slated to be finished by the end of February.