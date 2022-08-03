ATLANTA - Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker has agreed to debate incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock Oct. 14 in Savannah.

For weeks, Warnock has been criticizing Walker for not agreeing to a specific schedule of debates. Walker has responded by saying said he would be ready to debate his opponent but only under “fair and equitable” terms.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

