Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers and Republican incumbent Marjorie Taylor Greene clashed at Sunday’s 14th Congressional District debate. Together, they’ve amassed more than $26.1 million in campaign contributions — and counting.
The record-breaking early voter turnout in Georgia for the Nov. 8 midterm election is not evenly distributed across the state. It's being driven by enthusiasm in 49 of the 159 counties, according to an analysis of Secretary of State records by GeorgiaVotes.com. Just six of the state's congressional districts are affected.
In the 14th Congressional District covering Northwest Georgia, Democrat Marcus Flowers is challenging incumbent Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene for the seat.
Turnout as of Wednesday morning, Oct. 26, was at 105.8% of the rate during the same period for the 2018 midterms. But the boost is coming from Polk, Paulding and Catoosa counties. Comparisons for the other eight counties ranged from 55.9% in Dade to 96.3% in Murray.
Overall, there are at least 526,224 registered voters in the district (inactive voters could “reactivate” themselves by requesting a ballot). As of Oct. 26, 66,735 votes had been cast, with 11,651 of them coming from people who didn't vote in the 2018 midterm elections. A slight majority, 52.7%, are from women; 73.4% are from White people; and 79.6% of the total is from voters age 50 and older.
Here's a snapshot in time of the counties making up the district, as of Wednesday morning, Oct. 26:
Catoosa -- Registered voters, 50,585; votes recorded, 7,078; comparison to 2018, 140.6%. Based on previous vote history, the county ranks 129 out of 159 in terms of Republican-leaning.
Cobb -- A portion of Cobb County was drawn into the district during reapportionment following the 2020 census. The slice contains 59,294 registered voters and 10,588 of them have already voted. The county as a whole ranks 36th out of 159 in terms of Republican leaning.