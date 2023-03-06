HOPE Mural Contest entries

The Lift Youth Center HOPE Mural contest voting ends March 7, 5 p.m.

 Lift Youth Center

The winning entry in the Lift Youth Center HOPE Mural Student Design Contest will be the basis of a mural painted on the side of Jessie Thornton’s United Karate Studio in Ringgold.

The top 10 entries from this vote will go to next round. Ringgold City Council will make the final decision at its March 13 meeting.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

0
0
0
0
0

