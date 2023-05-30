Vogtle U3_2-2023 Turbine-Gen_WCK.jpg

Plant Vogtle Unit 3

 Georgia Power

ATLANTA - The first of two additional nuclear reactors Georgia Power is building at Plant Vogtle has safely reached 100% power, a key milestone toward getting the unit into full commercial operation.

For the first time, Unit 3 at the plant south of Augusta has reached its expected output of about 1,100 megawatts, enough electricity to power an estimated 500,000 homes and businesses.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

