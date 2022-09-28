ALPHARETTA - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, the Republican who pulled off an upset victory in his state over an incumbent Democrat last year, came to Georgia Tuesday, Sept. 27, to stump with GOP Gov. Brian Kemp.

“The pundits said Virginia wouldn’t elect a Republican governor. It was too blue,” Youngkin told an enthusiastic crowd gathered at Alpharetta’s Town Green. “They forgot to ask the voters. Voters stood up and made a statement. … Now, it’s your turn.”

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

