If you were to split the United States into 21,800 equal squares, Catoosa County would be one of them.
Another way of looking at it is: In square miles, the U.S. equals 21,800 Catoosa Counties.
Let’s say you spent one hour in each of these equally-sized squares. It would take you 908 days to see the sights of each 162.16 square-mile square in the USA. Or about 2.5 years, assuming you did not sleep much (you could grab a quick nap in each square).
If you’re a number cruncher or you like creating your own puzzles or you’re a teacher who likes to work your students’ brains in novel ways, you can have a lot of fun with Census data. Using local data makes it a little more interesting.
The U.S. is, according to its Census Bureau, 3,533,038.28 square miles. You may have noticed already that we did just a little rounding of those Catoosa/U.S. numbers.
Of those square miles, Catoosa County’s 162.16 isn’t a lot, but every mile counts and every person counts.
Speaking of persons, as of April 1, 2020, Catoosa County had 67,872 of them -– up nearly 4,000 since 2010, the last time the federal government swept through and inventoried Catoosa’s people.
Of those 67,872, some 18.5% are age 65 and over and 4,672 are veterans. Catoosa is a little more aged than the U.S. overall, which sits at 16.8% aged 65-plus.
As of July 1, 2021, Catoosa County had 28,302 housing units, 74.4% owner occupied. The average rent for the period of 2016-2020 was $767. Many people today could attest to a change in that over the past two years -– for the higher.
For more statistics and fun, visit https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/fact/table/catoosacountygeorgia,US/LND110220.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.
