The City of Rossville is kicking off the holiday season with a Senior Fishing Tournament at the John Ross Commons.

You'll find some great events lined up for the holiday season in Rossville. Take a look.

Senior Fishing Rodeo
What: Fishing contest for folks age 65+
When: Sept. 24, 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
Where: John Ross Commons, corner of West Lake St. and Spring St.
Cost: Free, but bring your own gear. Prize for biggest fish caught

Wooden Pumpkin Painting
Where: Rossville Library, 504 McFarland Ave.
When: Oct. 20 and 22
Cost: Free but you must reserve a time slot at https://www.facebook.com/events/1924020777788234/?ref=newsfeed.

Halloween Trunk or Treat sponsored by the Rossville Recreation Association
What: Trick-or-treating
When: Oct. 30, 6 p.m.
Where: Rossville Recreation Association, 301 Williams St.
Participate: If you are a business, organization or individual who would like to give out candy, call 706-934-0514

Thanksgiving dinner, sponsored by the Rossville Recreation Association
When: To be announced
Where: 301 Williams St.
Cost: Free
Volunteer: Call 706-934-0514 if you would like to help.

Christmas parade in Rossville
When: Dec, 1, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Starts at 310 Ellis Rd., down McFarland Ave. and back to beginning point where free donuts and hot chocolate will be served.
Cost: Free
Participate: Would you like to have a float in the parade or help with the event? Call the Rec Association at 706-934-0514.

By Tamara Wolk
TWolk@CatoosaNews.com
Sep 20, 2022