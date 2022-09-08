ATLANTA - The University System of Georgia will waive SAT and ACT test requirements at most of the system’s 26 institutions for another year, system Chancellor Sonny Perdue announced Thursday, Sept. 8.

The university system didn’t include the tests as an admissions requirement for the fall semester this year at all schools except the University of Georgia, Georgia Tech and Georgia College & State University.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

