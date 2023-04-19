University System of Georgia

ATLANTA - Student enrollment is continuing to decline at the University System of Georgia.

Overall enrollment for the spring semester at the system’s 26 institutions fell to 311,484, down 0.9% from last spring, Angela Bell, the system’s vice chancellor of research and policy analysis, told members of the Board of Regents Tuesday, April 18.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

