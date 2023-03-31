ATLANTA - The University System of Georgia is pushing back on a $66 million cut to its fiscal 2024 budget the General Assembly approved on the last day of this year’s legislative session.

Lawmakers signed off on the reduction Wednesday, March 29, after House and Senate budget conferees shrank the cut from a $113 million reduction from the system’s teaching formula in the version of the spending plan the Senate adopted.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

