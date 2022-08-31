UGA

ATLANTA - The University of Georgia is ranked 10th on a new list of top public colleges and universities in the country.

The list, released by the rankings platform Niche recently, rates more than 500 schools based on academic, admissions, financial, and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In