ATLANTA - Republican Herschel Walker launched the first TV ad of the general election campaign for U.S. Senate Wednesday, July 6, a positive portrayal that depicts the University of Georgia football great as a uniter.
In the 30-second ad, Walker takes positions in support of the police, the Constitution, the right to exercise religious beliefs, and in favor of a strong military.
“I believe in peace through strength,” Walker says early in the ad. “If we have no strength, we’re going to have no peace.”
There’s no mention in the ad of incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, whose own ads have characterized Walker as being unready to represent Georgia in the Senate.
In the most recent examples, Warnock and his allies have taken aim at the Republican for pitching a product Walker said would kill COVID-19 and launching an organization purported to help veterans that allegedly preyed upon them.
While Walker’s new ad doesn’t talk about Warnock, a news release issued in conjunction with the ad accuses the Democrat of making personal attacks on Walker instead of talking about inflation and rising fuel prices.
“Simply put, if this election is about the issues, Raphael Warnock will lose – and he knows it,” Scott Paradise, Walker’s campaign manager, said Wednesday, July 6.
Walker’s new ad will run statewide on broadcast, cable, and digital outlets.
