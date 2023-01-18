Northwest Georgia’s Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene received committee assignments Tuesday, Jan. 17, after a ban during her first two years as the 14th District representative.
Greene won plum assignments on both the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability and the House Committee on Homeland Security, for the 118th Congress.
In a statement released Tuesday evening, Jan. 17, she said oversight is one of the key agenda items for the Republican majority.
“We will return the role of the Oversight Committee to investigating waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement of the federal government, which is exactly what the American people are fed up with,” she said.
Both President Joe Biden and “every three- and four-letter agency” will have to answer to the oversight committee, she said, adding that the House Homeland Security Committee also plans to investigate administration failures.
“Our Southern border is being invaded by millions of illegal aliens, criminals, and potential terrorists. Our people are being murdered by Chinese fentanyl flooding in from the cartels. Our Border Patrol and ICE agents have their hands tied and have been turned into a welcoming committee by the Biden administration. Cyber attacks continue on our nation’s people and businesses along with many more threats to our homeland,” Greene said.
The assignments were approved by the House Steering Committee but still have to be ratified next week by the full GOP conference before the committees can meet.