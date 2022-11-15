ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Education has selected 12 counties to pilot a new teacher evaluation program beginning next school year.

The list includes urban, rural and charter school districts. The state will fund a supplement to teachers and team leaders participating in the pilot.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

