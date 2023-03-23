Michael Shane Cramer, a 53-year-old man from Tunnel Hill, was convicted by a Catoosa County jury Wednesday, March 22, on two counts of child molestation and one count of enticing a child for indecent purposes.

The evidence presented over the course of a two day trial, presided over by Judge Don W. Thompson, showed that Cramer began molesting his 13-year-old daughter in the summer of 2018. The victim had lived most of her life until that point with her maternal grandparents and had never met Cramer.

