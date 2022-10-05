Courts news

On Thursday, Sept. 29, Philip Lamar Byrd, 43, and Tamera Marie McAnnally, 32, both from Tunnel Hill, were convicted by a Catoosa County jury for the charges of possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

Additionally, Byrd was convicted of driving under the influence, disregarding a traffic control device (2 counts), and improper driving on a divided highway, and Mcannally was convicted of obstruction.

