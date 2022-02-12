Catoosa County’s new training tower for firefighters and rescue workers stands out not just for its bright red color. The tower, recently completed, is state-of-the-art.
For example, it’s outfitted throughout with electronic temperature-sensing devices, said John Pless, public information officer for Catoosa County government. “So, during the training they will have an understanding of how hot it's getting.”
The tower has multiple rooms on each floor to best simulate the real-life situations firefighters and rescuers might encounter for the training purposes of fire suppression, smoke drills, search drills, firefighter self-survival drills, technical rescue drills, and repelling from the top of the building.
In December 2020, when the county’s Board of Commissioner approved a nearly $600,000 bid for the multi-purpose training tower, Assistant Fire Chief Daniel Walston described it to commissioners.
“It’s a Class-A training facility … that we can use to simulate just about anything that we need to train with — anything from a residential structure fire to a commercial-type building,” Walston said.
The tower, located behind Fire Station No. 10 at 1324 Mack Smith Road in Rossville, was needed because the old tower near Fire Station No. 1 in Ringgold was outdated. It was built in 1986, Walston said. Also, the county has grown a great deal since then, he pointed out, and the new tower allows simulation scenarios for all types of buildings.
Pless said the tower will be used for technical rescue training, such as navigating slopes and sides of buildings, and jumping ropes and rigs.
The facility took only about two weeks to assemble onsite. As Walston explained to commissioners in December 2020, the company, Buildline General Contractors of Alpharetta, Ga., would actually build the tower at its assembly plant in Ohio, then take it down and rebuild it onsite in Catoosa.
In deciding on a new tower, the county formed a committee that traveled to Warner Robbins, Ga., to check out a similar facility. The committee also visited Buildline’s assembly plant in Ohio, as well as two fire departments in Ohio.
Money to build the tower came from the county Fire Department’s 2014 SPLOST (Special-Purpose Local-Option Sales Tax) funds.
