Public schools in Walker and Catoosa counties open back up in early August. 

Schools will be back in session in just a month. Walker County schools start back Aug. 4 and Catoosa County schools start Aug. 8. Now is a good time for parents to start planning.

The past two years of pandemic measures have ignited many parents’ imaginations when it comes to education. For some, it has made them think about having a backup plan on standby. For others, it’s made them consider how they can become more involved in their children’s education.

Here are options that can be used exclusively or as part of an overall plan.

Public school

This is the option most parents choose, though many supplement with trips to the public library, personal field trips, lessons outside school, community sports, regular reading and board games at home and much more.

Here are links to the two public school systems in our reading area. Parents can find information about enrollment and everything else they need to know about the schools, including links to individual schools.

Catoosa County: https://www.catoosa.k12.ga.us

Walker County: https://www.walkerschools.org

Online school

Many people don’t realize that students can attend school virtually through the public school system. Here’s a link to what you need to know: https://www.gavirtualschool.org

Private school

Two ways to find local private schools are to do an online search and to ask around to find out what schools other people use.

Homeschool

About 3.23% of students in the U.S. are homeschooled, an option that can take many forms. Catoosa County resident Nick Ware has homeschooled his children most of their lives. The youngest of his three children is 16. Ware says the option has afforded his family a lot of benefits, from a fluid schedule to great family field trips to following an education philosophy that emphasizes independent learning and entrepreneurial skills.

This link provides information on the legal aspects of homeschooling in Georgia: https://www.gadoe.org/Curriculum-Instruction-and-Assessment/Pages/Home-Schools.aspx

This link goes into many other aspects of homeschooling in Georgia, including services available for special needs students: https://hslda.org/legal/georgia

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

