ATLANTA - A federal judge has dismissed a voting rights group’s lawsuit against Georgia’s controversial 2021 voting law.

The decision confirms VoteAmerica’s online tool that helps people obtain absentee ballots is legal under the terms of Senate Bill 202, the voting reform law the General Assembly adopted last year.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

