Stable 41 is a new farmers market in Fort Oglethorpe, situated between First and Second Streets at the north end of Barnhardt Circle. The market features local produce, ready-to-eat foods, honey, plants, health and beauty care products, craftsmanship and often games and live music .

In late 2020, the City of Fort Oglethorpe received a grant through the Lyndhurst Foundation to work with the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government to develop a vision for the historic area centered around Barnhardt Circle and Lafayette Road. The Fort Oglethorpe Renaissance Strategic Vision and Plan (RSVP) emerged from the public input of approximately 1,000 residents.

The Fort Oglethorpe RSVP steering committee was formed in early 2021 and, after several months of meetings with focus groups of citizens and community leaders, it became evident that a farmers market was desired by the community. After purchasing property in the historic district, the City converted an old, three-sided truck terminal into an open-air pavilion. This facility was once one of the many stables housing the 6th Cavalry’s horses and was called Stable 41. Given this history, it only made sense to carry on the name for the new space. Not only is this space perfect for a farmers market, but it will also serve as a multi-function event space in the future.

