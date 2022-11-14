Cities and counties can end up with a lot of excess stuff they have no room to store. What to do is the question. Enter GovDeals.com.
GovDeals.com is an auction-based website where governments can sell off surplus and anyone can buy it. It’s a good way to reach a wide audience -- practically the whole world, says Catoosa County Public Works Director Donald Brown.
Over the past two years, Catoosa County has sold off hundreds of items through GovDeals.com, from 725 chairs that were replaced at The Colonnade to pallets of interior parts, from trucks to 11 36-inch office doors to three 10-foot snow plows to numerous police cars to many other things.
Over the past two years, says Catoosa Public Information Officer John Pless, the county has sold surplus material amounting to $125,955.14 in sales. Of that, GovDeals.com received $6,344.96 in commissions, leaving the county with $119,619.18.
Here’s a sampling of things that were sold and the prices they went for.
500 chairs, sold in lots of 50: $390 for one lot, $310 per lot for others
Mortuary safety cot: $52
2008 Chevrolet Impala LS: $2,003
2007 Chevrolet Impala LS: $2,335
2013 Dodge Charger police vehicles: seven at $1,025 to $4,863 each
Miscellaneous chain link fence parts and four fence gates: $800
Kamatsu excavator: $22,300
2003 International 7400 (truck): $36,000
1986 Ford 6610 tractor: $7,278
10,000-watt military generator: $4,050
40-gallon steam kettle: $1,525
Helmer laboratory refrigerator: $50
Bookshelf: $20
Six high-volume printer cartridges: $612
You can visit GovDeals.com to see what local municipalities are selling and to possibly find some good deals.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.