At its Oct. 4 meeting, the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners voted to cancel its nearly six-month-old, $116,464 bid on three light-duty trucks for the Public Works Department.
Public Works Director Donald Brown explained to the commissioners that Prater Ford had reported it would not be able to deliver the trucks, ordered in mid-April, this year due to supply chain issues.
Prater, said Brown, also reported it was not taking any orders from government for light-duty trucks for 2023 vehicles and that orders for medium-duty trucks would be accepted only between Nov. 7 and Nov. 10.
Board chairman Larry Black asked Brown how the problem was going to affect the Public Works Department.
“We’ve got some vehicles that are at or above 200,000 [miles],” said Brown. “We’ve just got to keep them running as long as we can.”
Brown said the problem was not just with Ford, but also with Dodge, Chevrolet and other auto manufacturers.
Commissioner Jeff Long said the City of Fort Oglethorpe, where he works as public works director, is facing the same problem and has had to cancel bids on vehicles.
Walker County Public Relations Director Joe Legge says that Walker County is facing similar issues, though it has not yet had to cancel a bid.
“The chip shortage,” says Legge, “is causing major problems for governments in getting vehicles.”
Legge says companies can make more money selling vehicles in the private sector, and with limited chip supplies, it makes sense to sell first to the person who can pay the most.
Without electronic chips, today’s vehicles are not functional. The average car today, according to electronics-sourcing.com, contains over 1,000 chips. An electric car contains twice as many.
Ninety percent of all chips today are made in Taiwan. The now two-year-long shortage, reports Wired Magazine, is due to many things, including hoarding of chips, a shortage of the materials needed to produce the chips, a shortage of workforce due to pandemic lockdowns and absenteeism, and tensions between countries.
The shortage, says Wired.com in a May 30,2022 article, is inspiring innovation. Companies are rewriting code to adapt existing chips for new uses; they are scavenging chips from things like old washing machines; finding new sources for chips, like Morocco, the Netherlands and Japan, and they’re gearing up to produce more chips in the U.S.
Some auto manufacturers are also removing features from vehicles to reduce the number of chips needed.
In the meantime, many government entities find themselves also having to adapt, often by stretching the life of their vehicles to uncomfortable limits.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.