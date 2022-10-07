Catoosa public works director Donald Brown

Catoosa County Public Works Director Donald Brown explained to the Board of Commissioners on Oct. 4 that three trucks the county ordered could not be delivered in a timely manner.

 Catoosa County Government

At its Oct. 4 meeting, the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners voted to cancel its nearly six-month-old, $116,464 bid on three light-duty trucks for the Public Works Department.

Public Works Director Donald Brown explained to the commissioners that Prater Ford had reported it would not be able to deliver the trucks, ordered in mid-April, this year due to supply chain issues.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

