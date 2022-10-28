Walker County Fire Rescue already has 10 QRVs -- quick response vehicles. It’s what they use 85-90% of the time, says Fire Chief Blake Hodge -- when they can.
But on Oct. 27, the day Hodge appeared at a Board of Commissioners meeting, six of the ten 20-year-old QRVs were out of service.
Hodge says the fire department ordered three last year from a Florida-based company, but due to supply chain issues they had not yet received them. In fact, the department had been searching for another company that might be able to meet its specifications. They found one in New York, but the price was $34,000 more per vehicle.
Hodge says he’s been shuffling options and he presented a new plan to commissioners: the fire department would purchase four QRVs, placing the order before Nov. 1, which is when the next price increase was expected. Payment, says Hodge, will be available, via SPLOST funds, before the delivery date of late 2024 or sometime in 2025.
The fire department had originally budgeted for six QRVs but proposed to purchase seven instead and forego one of the four pumpers it had planned to buy. By splitting the QRV order 4/3, money will be saved by avoiding more price hikes on the extra vehicle.
The fire department has three pumpers ordered.
The four QRVs will run $1,371,216 or $342,804 each. The board voted unanimously in favor of the plan. Hodge says current equipment the department doesn’t need will be sold as surplus.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.