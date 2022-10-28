Walker County Fire Rescue already has 10 QRVs -- quick response vehicles. It’s what they use 85-90% of the time, says Fire Chief Blake Hodge -- when they can.

But on Oct. 27, the day Hodge appeared at a Board of Commissioners meeting, six of the ten 20-year-old QRVs were out of service.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In