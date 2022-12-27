On Saturday, December 17th, over 100 guests attended the grand opening of the Walker County African American Museum and Cultural Center.

The opening was hosted by Alice Coven and Willie Davis, chairpersons of the Walker County African American Historical and Alumni Association Inc.’s (WCAAHAA) hospitality committee, and their committee consisting of Gail Ware, Malia Jones, Alma Benton, Vince Stalling, Aslyn Mackneugh, Eddie Foster, Connie Forrester, Robert Marsh and Assistant Museum Director Stacey Suttle. Furthermore, attendees not only included Walker County residents, but guests from Atlanta, Georgia; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Winston-Salem North Carolina and Bedford Ohio.

Article submitted by Beverly Foster.

