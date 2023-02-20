ATLANTA - Moving up Georgia’s presidential primaries to put the Peach State fourth in the primary calendar would reap huge economic benefits, according to a new study.

Early Democratic and Republican presidential primaries next year could generate nearly $220 million in economic impact and create more than 2,200 jobs, Emory University finance professor Thomas More Smith concluded in a study released recently.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

