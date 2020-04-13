Walker County Fire Rescue personnel conducted a damage assessment today and found nearly two dozen homes with storm damage, some more severe than others. There have not been any reports of injuries in Walker County, just a lot of damage to personal property. There are still several trees down across the county blocking one or both lanes of travel. There are also locations that have flood damage or are washed out that may not be marked yet, so motorists are advised to use extreme caution.
Also, in order to speed up the process, power providers have been advised to reconnect customers who lost power due to downed lines without an inspection. The county’s planning, zoning and inspections staff will perform those inspections sometime in the next 14 days.
All of the photos come from the Hall Valley Road, Ramey Road and Ga. Highway 151 area south of LaFayette.