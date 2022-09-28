ATLANTA - The University System of Georgia awarded an all-time high 74,446 degrees during the last fiscal year, up 2.1% over fiscal 2021.

“By preparing students for good jobs and helping create the jobs of the future, Georgia’s public colleges and universities are a great value for students and a major contributor to our state’s economy,” system Chancellor Sonny Perdue said Tuesday, Sept. 27.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

