ATLANTA - Georgia’s new fiscal year is off to a healthy start after the first two months.

The state Department of Revenue collected almost $2.31 billion in taxes in August, an increase of $180.4 million — or 8.5% — over the same month a year ago.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

