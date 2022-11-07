featured State tax revenues rising again By Dave Williams Capitol Beat News Service Nov 7, 2022 41 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ATLANTA - Georgia tax collections continued strong last month, the state Department of Revenue reported.The state agency brought in nearly $2.71 billion in October, an increase of $230.2 million, or 9.3%, compared to October of last year.Since the start of fiscal 2023 in July, tax revenues are up 7.8% over the first four months of the last fiscal year.Individual income taxes rose 18.4%, spurred by a 29.4% increase in tax return payments. Net sales tax receipts were up 16.6% over October 2021.Corporate income tax collections rose by 12%, driven in large part by a 59.3% decline in tax refunds issued.Once again, revenues from the state tax on gasoline and other motor fuels were virtually non-existent – down 99% - with the temporary suspension of the tax still in effect.Georgia tax revenues have been on the rise for more than a year, as the state built a record $6.6 billion budget surplus coming out of the coronavirus pandemic. This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 Catoosa commissioners growing weary of criticism Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 School board recognizes Ringgold High’s cafeteria employees Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Seven prep football teams in the Rock Hill region are still in the playoffs. 18 min ago Men's wrestling: IHCC season begins at Luther Open 18 min ago UAE: Mother assaults children with phone charging cable, fined Dh1,100 18 min ago JUCO volleyball: Warrior spikers clinch trip to nationals 18 min ago Men's soccer: IHCC falls in district semifinals 19 min ago