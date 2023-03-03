ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp and legislative leaders announced a plan Thursday, March 2, to review all of Georgia’s tax credits later this year.

The goal is to make sure the various tax credits on the books in Georgia aimed at supporting economic development and job creation are giving taxpayers a good return on that investment.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

