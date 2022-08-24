ATLANTA - A juvenile court must reevaluate the sincerity of parents’ objections to their children’s vaccinations, the state Supreme Court said Tuesday, Aug. 23.

At issue is whether children in temporary state custody can be immunized with routine childhood vaccines over their parents’ religious objections – and how to decide if those objections are sincere or not.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In