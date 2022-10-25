ATLANTA - The Georgia Supreme Court Tuesday, Oct. 25, upheld the dismissal of lawsuits against two county governments over the removal of Confederate monuments on public property.

The justices ruled that various Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCVs) groups lacked legal standing to bring the suits against Henry and Newton counties because they are not residents of those communities.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

