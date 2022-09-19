Georgia Capitol in Atlanta

 Clinton Blackburn

ATLANTA - Georgia’s school funding formula should be overhauled to steer more resources toward students from low-income families, educators, parents, and students from Chatham County told a state Senate study committee.

The Senate formed the study committee this year to look for ways to modernize the state’s Quality Basic Education (QBE) formula, which dates back to the 1980s.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

