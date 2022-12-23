burke-dean-841.jpg

Dean Burke

 Georgia Senate

ATLANTA - State Sen. Dean Burke, R-Bainbridge, resigned his legislative seat Thursday, Dec. 22, to take a job as chief medical officer at the Georgia Department of Community Health.

Burke’s resignation less than two months after he won reelection was among several leadership changes in the administration of Gov. Brian Kemp the governor announced Thursday, Dec. 22.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

