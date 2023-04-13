ATLANTA - A combination of state senators, health-care executives, and an insurance industry representative were named Wednesday, April 12, to a study committee that will look for ways to reform the state’s certificate of need (CON) process.

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who presides over the Senate, appointed the members of the Senate Study Committee on Certificate of Need Reform after efforts to address the issue during this year’s General Assembly session failed.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

