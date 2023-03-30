ATLANTA - The Republican-controlled Georgia Senate gave final passage Wednesday, March 29, to legislation prohibiting local elections offices from receiving private donations to help run their operations.

Senate Bill 222 cleared the Senate 32-21 along party lines. The House passed the bill on March 27 in another primarily party-line vote.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

