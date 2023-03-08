ATLANTA - The state Senate has approved a bill that would provide Georgia students residing in low-performing school districts $6,000 to spend on private school tuition.

“This is a money-follows-the-child bill,” said Sen. Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, who sponsored the “Georgia Promise Scholarship Act.” “[It] levels the playing field for parents who want to get their kids out of the lower 25% of all schools in the state.”

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

