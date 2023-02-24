ATLANTA - The Republican-controlled state Senate passed legislation Thursday, Feb. 23, that would mostly do away with the granting of no-cash bail to criminal suspects in Georgia.

Senate Bill 63, which passed 31-23 largely along party lines, would prohibit judges from ordering no-cash bail unless the accused has been charged with a crime that does not carry a jail or prison sentence. No-cash bail would apply to a long list of violent and non-violent crimes, from murder and rape to possession of marijuana.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

