ATLANTA - A proposed constitutional amendment legalizing sports betting in Georgia has cleared a state Senate committee.

Senate Resolution 140, subject to a statewide referendum next year, would allow online sports betting under the supervision of the Georgia Lottery Corp. and a newly created gaming commission.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

