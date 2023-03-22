ATLANTA - Legislation to overhaul the system used to compensate the wrongfully convicted in Georgia cleared a state Senate subcommittee Wednesday, March 22.

House Bill 364, which the Georgia House of Representatives passed early this month, would replace the current requirement that the wrongfully convicted find a legislative sponsor for a compensation resolution and instead turn over compensation decisions to a panel of experts.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

