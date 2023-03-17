ATLANTA - The General Assembly moved closer Thursday, March 16, toward putting a framework in place to accommodate the growing popularity of electric vehicles in Georgia.

The state Senate Regulated Industries Committee unanimously approved legislation that would pave the way for a planned network of public EV charging stations across the state. The bill passed in the Georgia House of Representatives early this month, also unopposed.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

